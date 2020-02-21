Varun Dhawan Takes To Instagram To Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Badlapur'; See Post

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seems to be basking in the sun and having fun and frolicking in Goa, where he wrapped the shooting for his upcoming film Coolie No 1. He was seen with his co-star Sara Ali Khan and director David Dhawan. The young actor had faced a mishap on the set of the film of which he shared a video too.

However, most recently, on February 21, 2020, he took to his social media to celebrate five years of Badlapur. Take a look at what the star had to share.

Varun Dhawan celebrates 5 years of 'Badlapur'

The Varun Dhawan starrer action-drama flick Badlapur completed five years of its release on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He took to his Instagram to share two posted from the film to mark the occasion. He posted the posters on his Instagram story.

In the first poster shared by Varun Dhawan, the viewers can see Varun sitting sadly just like after he lost his wife. The poster has two pictures and the star wrote “5 years of Badlapur” on the poster. His character's despair is seen clearly in the picture.

In the second poster, Varun Dhawan and the antagonist of the film Nawazuddin Siddiqui are visible. In the post, title of the film is written in Hindi and a large 5 with the same font as the title. Both the actors are seen looking into each other’s eyes furiously.

Badlapur was helmed by Sriram Raghavan. This movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta, and Radhika Apte in supporting roles. The film was also nominated for the Best Film in the 2016 61st Filmfare Awards along with nominations in several other categories. The film was loved by fans.

(Image Credits: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

