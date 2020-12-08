Varun Dhawan Teases A Glimpse Of 'Husnn Hai Suhana' Song From 'Coolie No 1'; Check Out

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to announce the release of his upcoming song, which is a revamped version of the Bollywood classic number Husnn Hai Suhana, through his Instagram handle. The song is going to be a part of his next project, Coolie No 1, which is also a remake of the film that goes by the same name. The Husnn Hai Suhana teaser gives Varun Dhawan's followers a glimpse of what the viewers can expect from the upcoming revamped version of the iconic number.

Here is that video for all to see:

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 is going to be David Dhawan's 45th film and is going to feature the likes of Rajpal Yadav, Shahid Vaid, Paresh Rawal, comedy legend Javed Jaffery and Shikha Talsania of Veere Di Wedding fame. The upcoming comedy is also decorated by the likes of Johnny Lever, Manoj Joshi, Anil Dhawan and Bharti Achrekar. Vikas Verma is also going to make an appearance in Coolie No 1. Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 is going to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on the 25th of December of this year.

About Varun Dhawan's current whereabouts:

Varun Dhawan is, hopefully, in his self-imposed quarantine at his Juhu residence. At the time of making his unfortunate diagnosis official, the 33-year-old actor admits that he could have been more alert and careful in the times when a raging pandemic has taken everybody by an unwelcome surprise. The concluding statements of the post that is authored by the actor included a public service message for everyone, in which he urged his fans, industry mates and followers, to be alert. He also requested them to be extra aware and careful in times like these.

Dhawan recently contracted the novel coronavirus while filming on the sets of Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Jug Jug Jeeyo’s cast list also includes veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, who also contracted the novel coronavirus. Jug Jug Jeeyo is held by Raj Mehta. Raj Mehta also directed Good Newwz.

