Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Put Their Dancing Shoes In BTS Clip Of 'Illegal Weapon 2.0'

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan essayed the role of dancers in the Remo D'Souza-directed movie Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have reportedly practised a lot before going in front of the camera. In a BTS/making video which was shared on YouTube, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are seen dancing to the song Illegal Weapon 2.0. Check it out:

Shraddha Kapoor’s song’s video

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are both non-dancers, who have reportedly worked extremely hard for the film. In Street Dancer 3D, a newer, peppier version of the Punjabi song Illegal Weapon was picturised. The song titled Illegal Weapon 2.0 was reportedly made groovier and some of the Punjabi lines from the song were translated to Hindi.

Remo D’Souza at the beginning of the video revealed that the song was shot in Dubai. In the video, Shraddha Kapoor’s candid reaction to getting a difficult step right was captured. In the BTS video, Shraddha Kapoor can also be seen getting emotional as she compliments the fellow dancers. The entire team was seen putting their best foot forward during the shoot of the song.

Previously, in an exclusive interview with a leading portal, dance choreographer and actor Vinay Khandelwal spoke about how the entire team of Street Dancer 3D was like a family. He even spoke about a little secret of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. He also revealed who amongst the two actors was the first one to grasp the steps.

He had revealed, "I have noticed that Varun wants to pick the thing up really quick like there is a process of learning and then implementing, I think Varun really loves when he gets things really quick and then he starts working on it, cleaning it later. So, with Varun we always used to have that competition, so, he would quickly learn the steps and then he would ask people who can go ahead with it first. Varun Dhawan likes to keep things interesting that way."

It was a dance-based movie, essaying the life of street dancers. Street Dancer 3D was naturally packed with groovy dance sequences. Shraddha Kapoor essays the role of Inayat, while Varun Dhawan plays the role of Sahej. After romancing each other in the 2015 movie ABCD 2, the duo shared the screen space ones again in Street Dancer 3D. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Punit Pathak, Caroline Wilde, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and dancing master Prabhu Deva are also a part of the movie.

