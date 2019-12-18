Varun Dhawan In 2019: The Street Dancer 3D Star's Films, Dating Life And Upcoming Films

Varun Dhawan is one of the highest-paid celebrities from Bollywood. He made his debut in 2012 with Student of the Year and gained immense fan-following all over in Bollywood. Varun Dhawan has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2014. However, Varun's last project Kalank did not make a great mark at the box office. As the year 2019 is coming to an end, here is a glimpse of Varun Dhawan’s career, relationships, movie releases, awards.

Career

On the career front, 2019 was not that great year for Varun. He only featured in one movie, Kalank as a lead. He also did a cameo in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Varun was seen doing small event shows, shoots and advertisements in the year 2019.

Relationship

Compared to other Bollywood stars, Varun Dhawan has been most secretive about his relationships. However, in 2019, Varun made it official that he is in a relationship with Natasha Dalal. Varun was also rumoured to be dating a few Bollywood divas.

Movies

His film Kalank released in April 2019. Currently, the star is working on his two upcoming movies, Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1. The official announcements are made for these films through his social media handles. However, few more movies of Varun are being speculated to release in 2020.

Awards and achievements

Varun Dhawan was nominated and also won several awards in 2019. He was tagged as Most Glamorous Star at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. He also won the Best Actor award for his film October. Moreover, Viewers' Choice Awards titled him Best Actor for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India.

