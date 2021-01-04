Director Sriram Raghavan to make digital debut with series on Kandahar hijacking?

Andhadhun fame director Sriram Raghavan is set to make his digital debut with a unique web show that will be based on the Kandahar hijacking by a Pakistani terrorist group. The series will unfold the atrocities involved in the hijack that was done by Harkat-ul-Mujahideen in 1999. The upcoming gritty series will showcase the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight AC-814 that forced India to release three terrorists in return of safety of 176 passengers and crew on board.

Sriram Raghavan to make digital debut?

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Sriram is currently in the research phase with his team where they are in talks with several passengers and crew members who were on the flight while penning down their experiences of the horrendous event. According to several media reports, the project is expected to go on the floors next year. Further details about the show are still kept under the wraps. Citing several reports, the portal also stated that the web series will show a detailed account of the hostage crisis.

Read: If You Loved Manav Vij In 'Andhadhun', Add These Notable Works Of His On Your Watchlist

Read: Santhosh Narayanan Will Direct The Music For Andhadhun's Tamil Remake; Read

The forthcoming series will revolve around the true events where several Indian passengers were on board in-flight AC-814 that was hijacked on December 24, 1999, when it was en route from Kathmandu to Delhi. The flight was hijacked by five masked gunmen after it entered Indian airspace. The hijackers released 27 passengers in Dubai but stabbed one and several others were wounded. The horror ended on December 31 after Indian government released the three terrorists.

Meanwhile, apart from this project, the director was supposed to kick-start the shooting of his next film Ekkis that starred actor Varun Dhawan in the lead role in 2020. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the shooting of the flick had to be put on hold and is now expected to resume work in September this year. Ekkis is reportedly based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal. Sriram Raghavan directed the film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in key roles. The film won a National Award which was bagged by Ayushmann Khurrana under the Best Actor category. The Badhai Ho actor played the role of a blind piano player who unwittingly gets caught in a murder case.

Read: 'Andhadhun' Telugu Remake To Have No Steamy Scenes In The Film: Reports

Read: Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About Her Insecurities Regarding Ayushmann's Intimate Scenes

(Image credit: Sriram Raghavan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.