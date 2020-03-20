After 'Badlapur', Varun Dhawan Excited To Work With Director Sriram Raghavan For 'Ekkis'

After working with Sriram Raghavan in the film Badlapur, actor Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with him once again in his next film. As per reports, Varun Dhawan is all to star in Sriram Raghavan next, Ekkis. And seems like the filmmaker and the actor is already excited about their collaboration.

It is also reported that Sriram Raghavan has begun prepping for the film. According to reports, the film is based on Arun Khetarpal, who was the youngest person to win the Param Vir Chakra award. And on hearing this news, fans are very excited for the film and can't wait to watch Varun Dhawan portray the role of Arun Khetarpal.

In a recent interview, Dinesh Vijan, producer of Ekkis, reportedly said that Varun Dhawan is very excited for the film and cannot wait to begin shooting. He also said that along with the actor, the director too, is very excited and has already begun prepping for the film. As per reports, Dinesh Vijan complimented the actor and said that he is the perfect actor for the film. He also emphasised saying how Varun Dhawan called him up and told him how excited he was to star in such a film.

Dinesh further went on to reveal, why he thought of making his next film on Arun Khetarpal. He said that a friend of his narrated the story and he soon went on to get the rights of the film. After he got the rights, he then narrated it to Sriram Raghavan. Reportedly, after his narration, Sriram Raghavan loved the script and agreed to direct the film.

