Varun Dhawan Meets UFC President Dana White At UFC 242 In Throwback Video: Watch

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has significantly evolved as one of the largest sports organisations of the world since its inception in 1993. Despite being just 26 years old, UFC has garnered a lot of attention over time and people from all over the world have begun following UFC action wholeheartedly. Though UFC is yet to host a live event in India, the vast sub-continent is already in love with the sport of MMA and UFC.

Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan is one of those celebrities in India who follows UFC and keeps a note of it. However, it was quite surprising and exciting for the Indian fans when Varun Dhawan landed in Abu Dhabi to experience UFC 242 live (Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier). Not only that, but the Bollywood star also managed to interact with UFC President Dana White during the event.

UFC: Throwback to Varun Dhawan at UFC 242 (Khabib vs Poirier) meeting Dana White

Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of wrestling and combat sports, as evident by his social media posts. The 32-year-old Bollywood celebrity has often been a part of WWE events and claims himself to be a huge UFC fan too. Varun Dhawan visited Abu Dhabi to experience UFC 242 live and the actor seemed quite thrilled throughout his journey. UFC President Dana White looked equally excited while meeting Varun Dhawan as UFC 242 was about to begin in front of a massive crowd.

Varun Dhawan is a self-proclaimed ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov fan’ and it was a "spectacular night" for the Indian actor as he witnessed Khabib defending the lightweight strap live from Abu Dhabi. Apart from that, Varun Dhawan was also the brand ambassador for UFC‘s live broadcast streams in India. Dhawan has also appeared in a number of television commercials for UFC and promoted the sport of MMA (UFC) throughout India.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of Varun Dhawan)