Varun Dhawan Wishes 'October' Co-star Banita Sandhu On Birthday; Says 'so Proud Of Ya'

Banita Sandhu, who starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the 2018 movie, October, turned a year older today, June 22. On her special day, Varun Dhawan posted a throwback picture with Banita. Varun also penned a birthday wish for her.

As seen in the picture shared by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram story, the duo poses for a sun-kissed portrait. The Street Dancer 3D actor wrote, "Happy birthday Banita Sandhu. So proud of ya." Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Recalls Late Actor's Fond Memories; Says 'Lotuses Remember You'

Banita Sandhu is a British actor who works in the film and television industry internationally. She dipped his toes in Bollywood and made her acting debut with the 2018 film titled October, opposite Varun Dhawan. Banita Sandhu then went on to star in the Tamil flick, Adithya Varma and was also a part of the American science fiction series titled Pandora.

About October

Banita Sandhu plays the lead role of Shiuli in the film, whereas Varun Dhawan essays the role of Danish Walia in October. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film garnered much love from the audience as well as critics. Juhi Chaturvedi has written the film.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde shares cute childhood pic with brother Rishabh; says 'The Yin to my Yang'

As per a report of a news portal, Varun had revealed that when he started shooting for the film, October, he was slightly 'scared'. Varun then added that the world of October was a completely different world for him. Dhawan also talked about how Shoojit Sircar stressed upon the fact that he had to act naturally in the film. Reportedly, the Sui Dhaaga actor revealed that for Sircar, the right time was when things happened naturally.

Only recently, Varun Dhawan had replied to a fan’s question about a scene in the film, October. The fan had asked Shoojit in a tweet, "@ShoojitSircar When Shiuli’s mom asks Dan to move on as she felt selfish post his mother’s visit, Dan’s reaction is not shown but he complies nonetheless. Was not showing Dan’s reaction intentional? What’s the significance? #October @Varun_dvn." After Varun Dhawan caught a glimpse of the same, the actor replied to the tweet and expressed that he had 'broken down' while filming that scene.

That’s an amazing question . I had infact broken down while filming that scene @ShoojitSircar https://t.co/JQiXGSDVvC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 13, 2020

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh wishes Kajal Aggarwal on her birthday; says 'Be crazy always'

Even though October did not churn massive numbers at the box office, Banita Sandhu and Varun Dhawan's acting prowess stole the show. The emotional songs from the film managed to strike the right chord. All the songs have hit a staggering number of views online.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pitani Interrogated For 2nd Time By Mumbai Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.