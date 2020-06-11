Pooja Hegde Shares Cute Childhood Pic With Brother Rishabh; Says 'The Yin To My Yang'

Pooja Hegde shared an adorable throwback picture with her brother, Rishabh Hegde. However, what stole the show was her caption to the post. Pooja Hegde wrote, "The Yin to my Yang. #clearlyNotFeelinIt #ChokeslamVictim#" As seen in the picture, Pooja's brother poses like a wrestler and grins as he stands next to her. Not to miss Pooja Hegde's cute expression.

In the picture, Rishabh Hegde sports a yellow and white t-shirt, whereas, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor dons a pretty white tee. Fans in huge numbers dropped endearing comments on Pooja's post. A user wrote, "Sweet girl in the picture and in life" Another fan said, "So cute." Some also dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons in the comments section. Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram post here.

Also Read | Salman Khan Set To Resume Shoot For 'Radhe', 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' & 'Guns Of North'

Pooja Hegde recently also posted a picture where she is seen practising a yoga posture. As seen in the pic, Hegde sports grey camo sweatpants along with a pink bralette. Her quirky caption read, "Next up… take the other foot off the ground and fly off into the sunset.. #yogadreams #virabhadrasana3”. The actor received many compliments from her fans for her amazing posture and fitness regime. Check it out.

Also Read |Pooja Hegde's Net Worth Proves She Reigns Bollywood & Tollywood With Back-to-back Hits

Pooja Hegde's last outing

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. In the film, she stars opposite Allu Arjun. In 2019, she was a part of Housefull 4, with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon amongst others. Her outing titled Maharshi, opposite Mahesh Babu was also well-received by fans.

What's next for Pooja Hegde?

Pooja Hegde has a number of projects lined up in her kitty for 2020-21. She is all set for the release of Radha Krishna Kumar's romantic entertainer- Jaan, opposite superstar Prabhas. She has also been roped in for Farhad Samji's upcoming flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside Salman Khan.

If reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film will also star Pooja Hegde. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde had already got a full narration of the script, just before the lockdown. This will be Dulquer Salmaan’s second Tamil film after his 2018 action drama, Mahanati.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Plays 'Love Story' Theme On Her Piano, Fans Say 'Mastero In Everything'

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Aces This Yoga Posture, Pens Quirky Thought About Her 'yoga Dreams'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.