Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Recalls Late Actor's Fond Memories; Says 'Lotuses Remember You'

On June 21, late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared some beautiful pictures of lotuses and remembered her husband. Sutapa penned a heartfelt note for Irrfan Khan and wrote about Irrfan's efforts in making the lotuses bloom in bottles. Sutapa wrote, "The lotuses remember you Irrfan. You took so much pain to bring them to life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here."

The lotuses remember you Irrfan. You took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains#naturelove#alluniverseisone Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Both Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil keep sharing pictures of the late actor on their respective social media handles. Earlier, Sutapa Sikdar had shared a heartwarming note for Irrfan Khan on her Facebook wall. Sutapa Sikdar talked about the rains and how it connected her to Irrfan. Sutapa shared portraits of nature as well as shared a photo of Irrfan Khan in a pond. She penned, "Thank you so much, I hear you ...yes I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul."

Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it's from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.. Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Thursday, June 4, 2020

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan had also shared a B&W picture of his father. Through the caption, he talked about Irrfan Khan's 'strange understanding of rain.' The post featured Irrfan, who was sitting down and feeding the camel. Babil captioned the picture as: "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him".

Irrfan Khan's death

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 53 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. Irrfan was reportedly admitted to the ICU on April 28 following a colon infection. The news of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise sent shockwaves all over, as celebrities and people from all walks of life across the globe paid tribute to the legendary actor.

Here is a statement released by his team upon his passing:

"I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

And the statement by his family:

