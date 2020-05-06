Varun Dhawan's Unseen BTS Picture From The Sets Of 'Coolie No.1' Revealed Online

A BTS picture from the set of Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 has been revealed online. Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 was expected to release on May 1, 2020, however, the release date of the film has been pushed back. This will be the first time that Varun Dhawan will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan.

In the BTS picture released from the set of the film, Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan can also be seen on the set of the film Coolie No. 1.

Unseen BTS from the set of Coolie No. 1

In the picture, Varun Dhawan can be seen talking animatedly while his brother Rohit Dhawan smiles at him. In the background director and writer, Farhad Samji can be seen listening to what Varun Dhawan is saying. Varun Dhawan is dressed in a red coloured shirt with an olive coloured jacket with a red border. He is holding a pair of goggles as he is engrossed in the conversation.

Reports state that Varun Dhawan wants to pay an ode to the Bollywood megastar Mithun Chakraborty and will hence be mimicking his speech, pelvic movements/ According to reports, Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan, and has mimicked these actors on multiple occasions on stage and on public performances.

However, he is all set to mimic the actor on the big screen. Varun Dhawan has reportedly gone through reading sessions as well as many workshops to perfect the acting. While it has been stated the Govinda’s speech and his slang was the highlight of the 1995 film Coolie No. 1, it will be Varun Dhawan’s love for Mithun Chakraborty and his mimicking that will add novelty to the movie.

While interacting with his fans on Instagram live, Varun Dhawan revealed that film might get delayed due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. When asked by a fan on Instagram live about the trailer of the film, Varun Dhawan stated that the trailer release of Coolie No. 1 has been pushed as well. He also hinted that the release of Coolie No .1 which was on May 1, 2020, looks dicey as well.

Coolie No. 1 cast

Coolie No. 1 cast includes Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Other than the duo, Coolie No. 1 cast includes Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever amongst others. Coolie No. 1 was initially directed by David Dhawan, with Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles. Nearly after 25 years, David Dhawan is all set to redirect the film with the same name but a newer cast.

