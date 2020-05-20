Varun Dhawan Drops Hilarious Comment On Sara Ali Khan's Graduation Post

Sara Ali Khan, like other celebrities, has been homebound due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been quite active on her social media since the lockdown. She has been posting throwback pictures and treating her fans with some of the updates from her day to day life. She has been entertaining her fans with hilarious knock-knock jokes and taking up Tik Tok challenges. Recently, Varun Dhawan dropped a comment on Sara Ali Khan's graduation post.

Sara Ali Khan's photos

Sara Ali Khan recently posted a picture of her graduation on her Instagram account. Her Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan left a sweet comment on her picture. Sara Ali Khan in the post mentioned that exactly 4 years back she graduated from Columbia College. She posted pictures from her graduation on her Instagram story as well.

Varun Dhawan commented on the picture saying that this picture is the best picture she has ever put up on her social media. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s movie Coolie No. 1 was expected to release this month. However, due to COVID-19, the release of the film had to be pushed back.

Dressed in a light grey coloured graduation cloak and cap, Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous. She wore a white coloured dress for her graduation and left her hair open. She wore minimum makeup and smiled brightly at the camera in the picture. Sara Ali Khan completed the look with a pair of white coloured heels.

About Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1

Reports state that Varun Dhawan wants to pay an ode to the Bollywood megastar Mithun Chakraborty and will hence be mimicking his speech, pelvic movements. According to reports, Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan, and has mimicked these actors on multiple occasions on stage and on public performances. However, he is all set to mimic the actor on the big screen.

Varun Dhawan has reportedly gone through reading sessions as well as many workshops to perfect the acting. While it has been stated the Govinda’s speech and his slang was the highlight of the 1995 film Coolie No. 1, it will be Varun Dhawan’s love for Mithun Chakraborty and his mimicking that will add novelty to the movie.

Coolie No. 1 cast

Coolie No. 1 cast includes Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Other than the duo, Coolie No. 1 cast includes Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever amongst others. Coolie No. 1 was initially directed by David Dhawan, with Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles. Nearly after 25 years, David Dhawan is all set to redirect the film with the same name but a newer cast.

