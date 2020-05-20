Varun Dhawan Gives Visual Treat To His Fans With Eye-pleasing Monochromatic Picture

Seems like Varun Dhawan has been enjoying the monochrome frames and pictures amid lockdown. After sharing a picture of him showing his version of ‘love lockdown’, the Bollywood heartthrob has shared yet another monochrome picture. Have a look.

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself where he is seen striking a pose by leaning on the sideways and keeping a strong look on his face. The actor is spotted donning a sporty look. He is seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with denim and layered with a denim jacket. His denim jacket is complemented with a fur detailing on the collar that added more detail to Varun Dhawan’s overall look. His outfit is balanced with a light beard and sleek hair. ‘Sex on Fire”, Varun Dhawan captioned the post that he shared with a fire emoticon.

In the recent past, Varun Dhawan has shared another monochrome picture where he was seen looking out of a windowpane and drawing a heart on the glass as it fogged up. The photo was posted with the caption ‘Love Lockdown’. Varun Dhawan’s fans were wondering whether he posted the picture for his lady love Natasha Dalal or if the actor is loving his time in lockdown.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has quite an interesting line up of films ahead in his kitty. He will be seen in the biopic of Indian Army officer Arun Khetarpal who was martyred at a very young age and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Varun Dhawan will have to return to his 20s for the film as he will be playing the role of a 21-year-old in the movie. Being the hard-working actor, Varun Dhawan has reportedly already started prepping for his transformation for the film.

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan would be featured in Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is directed by his father David Dhawan. Reportedly, it is a remake of the original movie with the same name. Varun Dhawan will also be a part of another upcoming movie Mr.Lele. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

