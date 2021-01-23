Varun Dhawan's Co-star Alia Bhatt To Perform At Former's Sangeet With Natasha: Reports

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to ring the wedding bells. The couple will soon be getting married at an intimate wedding on the outskirts of Mumbai in Alibaug. According to SpotBoyE's exclusive report, Varun Dhawan's co-actor Alia Bhatt will be spotted shaking a leg during his sangeet ceremony, slated to be held on Jan 23, Saturday.

Alia, Janhvi & Arjun to dance at Varun & Natasha's sangeet?

The report also revealed that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's family members will be seen dancing on some hit Bollywood tracks. Apart from the couple's family, some of Varun's actor friends will also be spotted giving blockbuster performances at the sangeet ceremony. Apart from Varun Dhawan's debut movie co-star Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will also appear on the stage during the intimate function, as per the report. The source close to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding arrangement revealed to the portal that Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor will surely be seen lighting up the stage at the ceremony.

Also Read | Celebrity henna artist Veena Nagda arrives at Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's wedding venue

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's private wedding affair has a strict no-phone policy. As reports suggest, the phone camera of the household staff and hotel staff will be sealed, in order to avoid pictures getting leaked. However, the paparazzi have already set outside the wedding venue and clicked Varun Dhawan, Lali Dhawan and the family as they reached on Friday morning.

Also Read | 'No phone policy' at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Alibaug wedding: Reports

Varun Dhawan was recently spotted leaving his house with his family. Reports speculated that the Dhawan family left for their bungalow in Alibaug where the couple will tie the knot on Sunday, January 24. Natasha and Varun's wedding is an intimate affair and it will take place keeping in mind all the safety measures for COVID-19. A few hours later of Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal was also spotted leaving her residence with her family. Nor Varun Dhawan or Natasha Dalal have revealed any details about their wedding.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan snapped leaving for Alibaug for his wedding with Natasha Dalal

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's family, bride-to-be Natasha Dalal all set, head to Alibaug ahead of wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.