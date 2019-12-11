Top 4 Christmas Movies For Kids That You Should Not Miss Out

It feels warm and happy to sit with your family and watch a movie together with kids cheerfully laughing after the Christmas meal. This is what you and most people desire to have on Christmas day. If you have a desire to watch best kids movies, then go ahead. Here are some of the best Christmas movies for kids that have been put together for you:

The Penguins of Madagascar

This is one of the best Christmas movies for kids, as they get to explore the adventurous lives of penguins. Directed by Eric Darnell and Simon J. Smith, the movie features three penguins who team up with undercover forces, The North Wind. The three penguins Skipper, Kowalski and Rico are all set out with the intention to avoid Dr. Octavius Brine who wants to destroy the world. It is an adventurous-comedy movie that you will definitely enjoy watching.

The Polar Express

This is yet another one of the best Christmas movies for kids. The movie features Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola and Micheal Jeter in the lead roles. On Christmas Eve, a young boy starts on a magical journey that heads to the North Pole. The young boy learns about friendship, bravery, and spirit of Christmas during his journey on the Polar Express.

Santa Clause Is Comin' To Town

This is an old movie that not only will your kids enjoy but you too. This is the best Christmas movies for kids that will refresh your childhood memories. It's an adventure-comedy movie directed by Jules Bass and Arthur Rankin Jr. The movie shows how a mailman discloses the origin of Santa Clause.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

This is another warm movie with an amazing soundtrack that you can watch anytime. It is one of the classic Christmas movies for kids. Jack Skellington who is the king of the town finds out a Christmas Town but his trails and intentions to bring Christmas to his house create bewilderment. The movie features Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O'Hara in the lead roles.

