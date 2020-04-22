Varun Dhawan’s Latest Instagram Post Is Highly Relevant In Today's Times; Here's Why

It has been over a month since people in India went under lockdown to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic. Amongst others, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is certainly one of those celebs who has been encouraging his fans to make the most of their COVID-19 lockdown and has also been raising awareness against the pandemic. Recently, the actor shared a post on his Instagram story which seems to be highly relevant amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Varun shares a post which consisted of an order calling for lockdown

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to share an old picture of a public order issued by the corporation of the city of Kelowna in Canada. The order shared by Varun Dhawan can be seen dating to November 7, 1918, which had happened to be a Thursday.

The order states that all the schools, public and private churches, theatres, moving picture halls, lodge meetings and other places of amusements are to be closed to prevent the spread of influenza. The order shared by Varun Dhawan also stated that any gathering consisting of more than 10 people is prohibited.

The order shared by Varun Dhawan certainly gave everyone a glimpse of a brutal reality of how history is repeating itself today. Currently, like the Spanish Influenza in the year 1918, the world is once again battling the vicious coronavirus pandemic. Needless to say one can surely relate with this post shared by Varun Dhawan in the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Take a look at the post shared by Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan had an epic reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic recently

Recently, Varun Dhawan had an epic reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic which is just what everyone is feeling right now, at least, internally. The Badlapur actor shared a vent video wherein he could be seen cursing and abusing the virus that has put an unfortunate hold on all social lifestyle with the audio being muted during the curses. Check out Varun Dhawan's video which he had shared amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

