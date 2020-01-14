Varun Dhawan's Mr. Lele Poster Brings On A Meme Fest On Social Media

The famous director-actor duo Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan will be returning to the big screen with another entertainer, Mr.Lele on January 1, 2021. Varun and Shahshank have previously collaborated for blockbusters like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
Mr. Lele is produced under the Dharma Productions banner. The filmmakers of the movie recently released the first look of the poster. In the poster, Varun poses shirtless and is seen wearing only boxers. His look is completed with a fanny pack and a gun in his hand. It looks like the actor is all set to deliver a laughter riot.
While fans and different Bollywood celebrities were intrigued by Varun’s look, he was also widely trolled for the kind of look he is seen in. On different social media platforms, there were many memes that were shared regarding the same. Have a look.
*result day— æ (@langda_tygi) January 13, 2020
Me getting scolded
vs
my neighbours#MrLele pic.twitter.com/jMTpuqyKW0
Pic 1 #MrLele— 🚬 SMOKER 🚬 (@BeingAltaff27) January 13, 2020
Pic 2 Mr Pele
Pic 3 Bachhe Khele pic.twitter.com/aGZ3WwCZgI
I did this— ⚔️ Tanhaji in Cinemas 🚩 (@ChhotaSingham) January 13, 2020
.
I repeat, I did this#MrLele @NishantADHolic_ @SuperADianNJ https://t.co/ApFG7TefXM pic.twitter.com/ORyYZD5ArY
Aur ye..? 🤣🤣🤣#DoodhLele #MrLele https://t.co/OoxxWGGwAi pic.twitter.com/qjfBANvacC— TIGER™ Fan Club (@Bollywood_Tiger) January 13, 2020
#DeepakKalal flaunts his well-toned body in the poster of his first film #MrLele via @ashuja24 pic.twitter.com/5Y1ZwbiM3k— Ahmed Shuja (@ashuja24) January 13, 2020
Who did this 😂😂😂#MrLele pic.twitter.com/TyxQ6X225e— { मसलु } (@CrackedMasalu) January 13, 2020
Varun's co-star also couldn't sit back and posted a story on her Instagram handling mocking Varun's underwear look in the poster and saying that he stole it from her dad.
