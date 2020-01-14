Varun Dhawan's Mr. Lele Poster Brings On A Meme Fest On Social Media

The famous director-actor duo Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan will be returning to the big screen with another entertainer, Mr.Lele on January 1, 2021. Varun and Shahshank have previously collaborated for blockbusters like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Mr. Lele is produced under the Dharma Productions banner. The filmmakers of the movie recently released the first look of the poster. In the poster, Varun poses shirtless and is seen wearing only boxers. His look is completed with a fanny pack and a gun in his hand. It looks like the actor is all set to deliver a laughter riot.

While fans and different Bollywood celebrities were intrigued by Varun’s look, he was also widely trolled for the kind of look he is seen in. On different social media platforms, there were many memes that were shared regarding the same. Have a look.

Netizens can't stop making memes of Varun Dhawan's Mr.Lele

Varun's co-star also couldn't sit back and posted a story on her Instagram handling mocking Varun's underwear look in the poster and saying that he stole it from her dad.

