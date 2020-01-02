Varun Dhawan's "cowboy" Avatar Takes The Internet By Storm; See Pic

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Karan Johar's romance-drama Kalank, is currently gearing up for the third instalment of the ABCD series. Varun has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his comic performances. He has predominantly, delivered comedy flicks. The actor is not only known for his phenomenal acting but also for his stunning social media posts. Varun shares a glimpse of his personal and professional lives through his social media and keeps his fans updated about the same.

Recently, the actor shared a picture of himself in a cowboy avatar. Varun was seen sporting black denims, a black T-shirt and red shirt paired with a tan coloured jacket. The jacket had fur details on the collar. He rounded off the look with a cowboy tan coloured hat and matching shoes. Varun also gave the picture a quirky caption. He wrote in the caption "IM a cowboy riding life". The picture also had a very beautiful snow-covered background.

Check out the post here:

Soon after the actor shared the post several Bollywood celebrities like Aditya Roy Kapur, Tushar Shetty and many of fans started pouring love for Varun in the comment section. Fans went crazy with the new avatar of Varun and they totally fell in love with his look. Fans showered love and heart emoticons in the comment section.

On the work front, the Student of The Year actor is currently busy in the promotions of the Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D. Simultaneously he is working on father David Dhawan's comedy film Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He will also work in Shashank Khaitan‘s project reportedly titled Mr Lele and Arun Khetarpal biopic with Sriram Raghavan.

Street Dancer 3D trailer:

