Varun Dhawan's Philanthropic Works That His Fans Need To Know; Read

Varun Dhawan is the son of renowned filmmaker David Dhawan who has directed many hit films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, to name a few. Born in Mumbai, Varun began his career as an assistant director with the film 'My Name is Khan’. The actor made his debut in the romantic comedy 'Student of the Year’. The film was a huge commercial success, and it earned Varun a Filmfare nomination for ‘Best Male Debut’.

He gained more popularity after appearing in the film 'Main Tera Hero’. The following year, he received a ‘Filmfare’ nomination for ‘Best Actor’ for his role in the film 'Badlapur.' Apart from acting, Dhawan has also hosted award ceremonies. Varun is also a social activist and is noted for his philanthropic work. Continue reading to know a few things about Varun Dhawan’s social work.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Wishes Dwayne Johnson On His 48th Birthday, Netizens React

Varun Dhawan’s social work that fans need to know

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan is often seen attending several charity events, especially the one conducted by Sujana Foundation. In the events, the actor is seen offering trophies. He also spends a lot of quality time with children. The foundation has initiated several activities for the cause of the orphaned and underprivileged children, patients and cyclone victims.

Reportedly, he is fond of children and he is always ready to visit various NGOs and events where he is invited.

As per a leading entertainment website, Varun Dhawan donated his favourite golden jacket (which he wore in the film Dishoom) for a huge amount to raise funds for underprivileged children.

During his shoot for the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, one of his fans got injured. When Varun was informed about the same, he met his fan and reportedly also paid his hospital bills.

At Charity with Stars 2017 fashion show, Varun Dhawan walked the ramp along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan Extend Birthday Wishes To Anushka Sharma

Varun Dhawan often visits the Indian cancer society and helps children for their treatment.

To raise funds, the actor auctioned his shirt in public and raised an impressive amount.

Varun Dhawan is also a part of Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform called Fankind. The initiative gives fans a chance to experience a fun activity with their favourite celebrity which eventually raises funds for a charity.

The actor is also involved in Slum Soccer - Krida Vikas Sanstha which is a sports initiative for poor children.

The actor also donated his salary for the dubbing of the Hollywood film Captain America: Civil War to aid underprivileged children and victims of paralysis.

ALSO READ: IforIndia Concert: Varun Dhawan, AR Rahman Create Magic, Priyanka-Nick, Virat-Anushka Join

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Sings Song From Varun Dhawan's Film, Latter Praises Him In Style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.