Varun Dhawan's Movies In 2020 Look As Exciting As His Previous Ones

Varun Dhawan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, according to Forbes India. He has gained immense popularity for his dance skills in many films and music albums. Some of his films have also become the highest-grossing films of that year.

After his hit film ABCD 2, his fans cannot wait to see the actor showing off his dancing skills in Street Dancer, Here are the other movies Varun Dhawan will be featured in, in 2020, apart from Street Dancer.

Varun Dhawan upcoming movies

Street Dancer

Releasing on January 24, 2020, Street Dancer is a dance epic based on unity. It is about rival dance groups from India and Pakistan who have been competing against each other every time they meet, be it at a café or a club. The movie also shows the multifarious colours of dance. Street Dancer stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and the film is directed by Remo D’Souza.

Coolie No.1

The 45th film of David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 is the remake of his original movie with the same name that was released in 1995. The film cast includes Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film will be theatrically released on May 1, 2020. The trailer of the movie is not yet released, but the story of the original film is about a porter who pretends to be rich just to take revenge from an evil man.

