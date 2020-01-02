Varun Dhawan Is Facing Tough Competition From Television Star Ravi Dubey?

Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D has already created a massive buzz. The movie starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles is all set to release on January 24 in 2020. After dropping the trailer of the movie, the makers have also released some songs from the movie. The songs and the trailer both have received an amazing response from the audience. Street Dancer 3D is believed to be a sequel to ABCD 2, which released in 2015. The Muqabla song from the movie was released a week ago on YouTube and has already received about 69 million views.

The song Muqabla, which has been recreated, took the internet by storm and instantly became a part of everyone's playlist. Not just Varun Dhawan, but also famous television actor Ravi Dubey also took to his social media to show his love for this amazing track. The actor recently posted a video where can be seen showing off his killer dance moves. He also aced the perfect moonwalk and performed the signature step of the song.

Have a look at the video shared by Ravi Dubey

Ravi's fans could not stop appreciating his crazy dance moves. Ravi is known to be a fantastic actor which is why his fans were not surprised when the actor proved that he is a fantastic dancer as well. On the work front, Ravi made his digital debut in 2019 where he was featured next to television star Nia Sharma in the web series Jamai 2.0.

