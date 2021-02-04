Varun Sharma Receives Heartwarming Wishes From His Co-stars On His 31st Birthday

Ever since his debut film, Fukrey, there has been no turning back for actor Varun Sharma. The Bollywood star, who is most popular for his comic roles has made way into the hearts of the audience by belting out memorable performances in films like Fukrey Returns and Chhichhore, among others. His impeccable comic timing has struck a chord with the critics and his fans alike. Read on to know how his friends from the industry wished him on his 31st birthday.

Varun Sharma's birthday wishes

Dilwale actor Varun Sharma turns 31 on February 4 and the film fraternity including his peers has showered the cutest heartthrob of the industry with endearing posts and messages. Love is continuously pouring in from fans from all nooks and corners of the world who fondly call him ‘Choocha’ and ‘Sexa’. Taking to Instagram, Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan shared a candid picture and wrote, “Happy birthday @fukravarun Too many more PP night”. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra posted a rather goofy picture of Varun and wished him, “Happy birthday bro @fukravarun”. Sonakshi Sinha, his co-star in Khandaani Shafakhana wrote, “Happy Birthday Buddyyyy @fukravarun”. His Fukrey co-actor Pulkit Samrat wished him and said, “Happy Birthday Choochey!!!!! Wish you the best!!!!! @fukravarun”. Musician Radhika Bangia also wished the actor. You can see how the actors wished Varun on his birthday here.

Varun Sharma's Instagram post on his birthday

Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma took to Instagram on February 4, 2021, and shared a couple of pictures from his birthday. He could be seen smiling at the camera with four cakes, with candles kept on the table in front of him. The actor wore a mustard yellow shirt and in the second picture, fed a piece of cake to his mother. You can take a look at Varun's birthday celebrations here.

Varun Sharma's movies

On the work front, Varun has his kitty full of big-ticket projects. He is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and is gearing up to kickstart the schedule of Fukrey 3 where he will be seen reprising his character from the previous installments. Apart from these, he has Roohi Afzana, a horror-comedy, with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. He is also set to mark his digital debut with Chutzpah, a web series, which is lined up for release.

Image Credits: Varun Sharma Official Instagram Account

