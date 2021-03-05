Varun Sharma Gears Up For His First Release Post 'Chhichhore'; Bows His Head At A Theatre

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a picture, in which he can be seen bowing his head at the staircase of a theatre. "Today after One year I visited the Theatre and I feel so much Gratitude in my Heart", read an excerpt of his brief caption. In the other half of his caption, the actor opened up about his journey and how without having any contact in showbiz, he carved his niche into the world of cinema.

The 31-year-old actor asserted that as he comes from a middle-class family, based in Jalandhar, the only time he was "utterly and truly happy" was when he was on the big screen living the magic and absorbing the larger-than-life charm of Hindi films. He added that soon, "the first day first shows" became a way of life, and before he knew it, he was "seduced into the world of movies".

As he moved further, Sharma recalled his mother's reaction when she saw him on the silver screen for the first time, in 2013 when Fukrey released. He shared that it was an emotional moment for his entire family and back in Jalandhar, people were proud of him. Giving a mention to his next film, Roohi, Varun stated that he is "elated beyond words".

An excerpt of his caption read, "I am happy to share this special film with my audience who has been waiting to watch me for the past two years. Roohi is my first release after Chhichhore that released in 2019". Before concluding his caption, the Dilwaley actor also asked his fans and the audience to stay safe and practice all the precautions to "enjoy the rollercoaster ride that Roohi is".

As soon as the post was up on the Arjun Patiala actor's social media page, a handful of celebrities and his co-stars flooded the comments section with wishes and congratulatory messages. Ranveer Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and Aparshakti Khurrana were a few to name, who showered love on Varun. Meanwhile, Varun's Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan wrote that he will watch Roohi in a theatre.

Varun Sharma's upcoming film, Roohi, will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The film is scheduled to release on March 11. The trailer of the film has garnered a positive response from the audience and the critics alike.

