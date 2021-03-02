Varun Sharma Shares His 'redhead' Look Ahead Of 'Roohi' Release, Fans Get Excited

Actor Varun Sharma took to Instagram to share a new photo of his look in the upcoming movie Roohi. In the photo, Varun Sharma can be seen with red hair. He captioned the photo and said, "Kattani ki lal zulfe!!ðŸ‘»â¤ï¸#Roohiincinemas #11th March". Varun Sharma is known for her comic roles in several movies and with this look, fans are excited to know more about his character.

Also Read | 'Crazy Stupid Love' Cast: List Of Actors & Their Characters In 2011's American Rom-com

Also Read | Varun Sharma's 'Panghat' Dulha Avatar Impresses Ranveer Singh, Calls Him 'sexy Munda'

Varun shares his red hair look from Roohi

Fans are loving Varun Sharma's red hair look and showering love on the post. Several fans commented on fire and heart emojis while several others commented that they are very excited to see this look in the upcoming movie Roohi. Check out some of the reactions below:

Roohi's release and trailer

The Roohi trailer was released on February 16, 2021. The film revolves around a ghost who ends up abducting brides on their honeymoon when their husbands are not around. Roohi's cast features Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced under the Maddock Films. The film was expected to release in June 2020 but production and filming got delayed due to the pandemic. After the long wait, Roohi is scheduled to hit theatres on March 11, 2021.

Also Read | Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Her Golden Globes Loss In The Most 'Penny' Way Possible

Varun Sharma's movies

Varun Sharma made his acting debut with Fukrey. He got very popular for his performance in the movie and even received a Star Guild Award for Best Performance In A Comic Role. He was later seen in several successful films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Fukrey Returns, Dilwale, and Chhichhore. He was last seen playing a crucial role in the film Jai Mummy Di which released in 2020.

Also Read | Varun Sharma Receives Heartwarming Wishes From His Co-stars On His 31st Birthday

Varun has a wide range of big-ticket projects lined up. He is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and is gearing up to kickstart the schedule of Fukrey 3 where he will be seen reprising his character from the previous installments. He is also set to mark his digital debut with Chutzpah.

Image Credits: @fukravarun Instagram

Also Read | Ahead Of Roohi's Release, Varun Sharma Opens Up About His Quirky Characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.