Ahead Of Roohi's Release, Varun Sharma Opens Up About His Quirky Characters

The trailer of Varun Sharma's Roohi released recently. The horror-comedy sees the actor tickling the funny bones of his fans yet again. His look, acting and quirky dynamic with his co-stars have left fans impressed already. Speaking of his character, Varun revealed that playing quirky characters bring him joy.

Varun Sharma's character in Roohi

Varun revealed that he sinks his teeth into his character by being a keen observer. He says that one could see characters like Choocha (Fukrey) and Sexa (Chhichhore) around them in their circle and neighbourhood. They are very real and that is the fun part of it. The quirkiness and uniqueness of those characters drove him towards doing something mad, fun and entertaining. Those characters were loved by audiences and were appreciated and that is the biggest blessing for any actor.

He promised that Roohi will be a rollercoaster ride for the audience. When asked about the process of preparing for the part, he said that he had to learn the language and make it his own. It is not the north Indian or Punjabi tongue that he normally spoke. In Roohi, he spoke in an Uttar Pradesh accent. “Apart from language, grasping the characteristic attributes and madness of the character formed a part of the prep,” Sharma said.

Roohi's release and trailer

The Roohi trailer was released on February 16, 2021. The film is about a ghost who ends up abducting brides on their honeymoons when their husbands are not around. Roohi's cast includes Varun Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced under the Maddock Films' banner. The film was expected to release in June 2020 but production and filming got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the long wait, Roohi is slated to hit theatres on March 11, 2021. Take a look at the trailer below.

About Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma has starred in commercially successful films such as Fukrey, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dilwale, Fukrey Returns, and Chhichhore. He has played quirky characters in all these films. He has also received awards and nominations for his role in Fukrey.

