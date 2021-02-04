'Naagin 5's' Spin-off Show 'Kuch Toh Hai' Gets A Brand New Teaser | Watch

Colors TV has a new spin-off show of Naagin 5, called Kuch Toh Hai. A teaser of this show was released yesterday on February 3. The cast of the show will be lead by Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee. Krishna Mukherjee got popular from her role in the popular TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Whereas, Harsh Rajput was seen in Star Plus' supernatural show, Nazar. Kuch Toh Hai will release on February 7 from 8 pm only on Colors. The show will continue the story of an offspring born from the mating of a serpent and eagle.

New Kuch Toh Hai promo released

Yesterday, Colors TV released a brand new promo for Kuch Toh Hai. In the promo, it can be seen that the show will focus on the love story of Rehan and Priya, played by Harsh and Krishna respectively. Colors TV even captioned the post by saying "Jab mil jayenge kudrat ki do virodhi shaktiyon ke dil, tab kaise dikhegi ek pyaar ki dastaan? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KuchTohHai, 3 din baad, 7 Feb se raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par." The Kuch Toh Hai promo reveals that the plot of the show will concentrate on how the love between two opposite forces of nature will come together and what will be its consequences. Check out the new promo below :

With this new twist in the Naagin franchise, the old lead of actors like Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Seghal will not be a part of the show anymore. Although, they might be there as guests for initial episodes. The promo of the show clearly suggests that Harsh will be playing the role of a vampire in the show. The show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Kuch Toh Hai is written by Mukta Dhond and will be directed by Vikram Ghai. Fans are excited about this new lead and story but some still want the original Naagin franchise to continue its run. Ekta Kapoor is also producing a new film with the same title. Actors like Nibedita Pal, Ujjwal Rana, and Himani Sahani will be reprising their roles in the brand new show.

Image Credits- Screengrab from the teaser released from @colorstv Instagram

