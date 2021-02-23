Varun Sharma's 'Panghat' Dulha Avatar Impresses Ranveer Singh, Calls Him 'sexy Munda'

The makers of Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi unveiled a peppy song from the movie titled, Panghat on Monday, February 22. Soon after this, Varun Sharma, took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Panghat. The pictures have not only impressed fans but even Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop himself from complimenting Varun.

Varun Sharma flaunts his velvet Sherwani

In the photos shared by the actor, Varun Sharma is dressed as a groom. It appears that the actor was just getting ready for his shot when he posed for the camera. Donning a contagious smile, Varun flaunts his velvet Sherwani. Fans can also see massive chandeliers placed in the background with crew members adjusting the set to film the song. Here’s taking a quick look at the behind-the-scenes photos:

While sharing the post, Varun coupled his pictures with a quirk caption that reads, “Dulha hai tayaar bus abb Afzaa Ka hai intezaar” before adding “#Panghat #FromTheSets”. The caption unveils intriguing detail about the plot of the film. Going by the caption, it seems that Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are all set to face the ghost bride ‘Afzaa’. For the unversed, the plot chronicles the life of a witch who will get salvation only if she marries a man. After the entire village is terrified by the ghost bride, both Varun and Rajkummar leave on a search hunt to save the village.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor heaped praises for the actor. When the picture caught the attention of actor Ranveer Singh, even he couldn’t stop himself from appreciating the look of the actor. Upon seeing the post, Ranveer called him a “Saxy munda”. Check out how everyone’s reacting on the post below:

The track Panghat is crooned by Asees Kaur in collaboration with Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, this peppy number was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Roohi is all set to hit the silver screens on March 11, 2021. Here’s taking a look at the trailer of the film:

(Promo Image Source: Varun Sharma & Ranveer Singh Instagram)

