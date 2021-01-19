Varun Tej Mesmerizes Fans As A Professional Boxer In 'Ghani', Check First Look Here

To celebrate the 31st birthday celebrations of actor Varun Tej Konidela, Ram Charan on January 19 unveiled the title and the first look of Varun’s tenth film. The combat drama has been titled, Ghani. The motion poster of the upcoming film shows the actor in a boxer avatar who is seen practicing the sport fiercely in a boxing ring. The short clip is complimented by the interesting background score that was given by S Thaman. The film is helmed by Kiran Korrapati. Ghani also marks the Tollywood debut of Mahesh Manjerekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar.

Varun Tej shares first look from Ghani

Ram Charan took to Twitter and boosted the spirit of the team while congratulating them luck. He shared the motion poster on Twitter and wrote, “Very nice and packs a punch !! Happy Birthday @IamVarunTej !! All the best team.” The film also stars Upendra and Suniel Shetty in crucial roles. The motion poster also showed the actor slaying away in style with his chiseled muscles and a rugged look. Varun is seen punching the boxing bag at the end of the motion poster that is sure to intrigue all his fans who were eagerly excited to catch the first glimpse of the actor.

The film which is touted to be based on boxing is expected to hit the screens in July 2021. The film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby. According to various media reports, Varun Tej had to undergo rigorous training in the US to learn the basics of boxing.

Sharing his thoughts about the project, the actor spoke to Hindustan Times and said that for this flick he will work closely with a trainer from Mumbai to shed weight. He shared that his boxing trainer will be flown in from Los Angeles. Though he feels that he has done different characters earlier in his career, yet this is the first time he will be required to transform himself physically for the sake of a character. Varun is really excited to start the journey with such great and learned people in the team. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has recently joined the sets of the upcoming Telugu comedy, F3. The film is a sequel to F2, which starred Varun alongside Venkatesh in the lead role. Both of them are reprising their own roles in the sequel.

