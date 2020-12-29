Varun Tej Tests COVID-19 Positive, Thanks Fans For All Their Love

Tholi Prema actor Varun Tej took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, to reveal that he has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actor shared a note revealing that he has contracted the virus with wild symptoms and is taking necessary precautions. On seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment sections with heaps of messages and get well soon wishes.

Varun Tej tests covid positive

The actor shared the note and wrote, “Earlier today I tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I’ll be back soon”. Praising and thanking his fans, he wrote, “Thank you for all your love”. Check out the post below.

As soon as Varun Tej made an announcement, fans were quick enough to pray for his speedy recovery. The post went on to receive likes and loads of comments from fans. Many fans dropped positive and encouraging comments on the post. Some of the users went on to pray for the actor, while some went on to pen some sweet messages. One of the users wrote, “get well soon. Praying for your speedy recovery”. While the other one wrote, “don’t stress sir, we are all praying for you”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Niharika Konidela's '#Nischay' Wedding: Varun Tej Shares Pictures From The Sangeet

Recently, Varun Tej attended his sister Niharikha’s wedding in Udaipur and went on to share pictures of the same. The actor also attended a Christmas party that was hosted by Ram Charan and his wife Upasana also hosted a Christmas party. Several celebrities and cousins of Ram Charan attended the party and seems like they had a lot of fun. Earlier, actors such as Sakshi Siva, Prabhakar, Navya Swamy, Ram Charan, Ravikrishna, Harikrishna and many more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also read | Neetu Kapoor Tests COVID-19 Positive, Thanks Authorities For Their Help & Quick Response

On the work front

Director Anil Ravipudi recently shared a video that was an F2 rewind and shared a few details about the next sequel. The tweet tagged all major F2 actors, including Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzaada, saying that the actors will be back to entertain the audience again in the next sequence. The video showcased a few scenes from the film and shed light on the awards that the film had won. Take a look.

Also read | Ram Charan Tests COVID-19 Positive; '#GetWellSoonAnna' Takes Over Twitter

Also read | Ram Charan Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says He's Asymptomatic & Has Quarantined Himself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.