Varun Tej Tests Negative For COVID-19 After 10 Days Of Home Quarantine

Earlier today, Tollywood actor Varun Tej announced testing COVID-19 negative ten days after he contracted Coronavirus on December 29, 2020. After testing positive for the deadly virus, Varun was quarantined at home and has finally recovered from COVID-19. Thus, the 30-year-old shared a sweet note on Instagram to thank everyone for their 'love and prayers' and jokingly expressed that he never thought a negative report would bring him joy.

Also Read | Varun Tej Tests COVID-19 Positive, Thanks Fans For All Their Love

Varun Tej tests negative for COVID-19 and gushes, "Yes, I tested COVID Negative"

On December 29, 2020, Telugu actor Varun Tej took the internet by shock as he announced contracting COVID-19 in an Instagram note. In the note shared by him, Varun had revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 as he wrote, "Earlier today, I tested positive for COVID-19 with positive with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I'll be back soon. Thank you for all your love".

Now, on January 7, 2020, the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor shared the good news of testing COVID-19 negative with fans on Instagram.

Also Read | Venkatesh Daggubati And Varun Tej Are 'back With A Lot More Fun' In F2 Sequel

Varun Tej's health update shared by him today on social media read, "Never thought a report saying 'Negative' will bring so much joy to me".Varun added, "Yes, I tested 'COVID Negative'". The 30-year-old also thanked everyone for extending their love to him as he concluded writing, "Thank you very much for all the love and prayers (sic)".

Check out Varun Tej's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Niharika Konidela's '#Nischay' Wedding: Varun Tej Shares Pictures From The Sangeet

For the unversed, Varun Tej's cousin and megastar Ram Charan had also tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day as Varun. On the Christmas Eve, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni has hosted a star-studded bash for their Tollywood pals.

The Christmas party was attended by Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Kalyaan Dhev, and newlyweds Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV. However, apart from Ram and Varun, all the other guests of the party tested negative for COVID-19. Now, although Niharika's brother announced testing negative today, the RRR star has not shared his health update as of yet.

Also Read | Varun Tej Konidela Wishes His "Bangaru Thalli" Niharika Konidela 'Happy Married Life'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.