Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan Have A Cute And Stylish Reunion At Fashion Awards Night

Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted striking a pose along with her Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star, Varun Dhawan at an fashion awards show. Alia was seen wearing a pink and black slit dress while Varun Dhawan was seen rocking a printed shirt with a pair of white pants. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan share a special bond, and the two always seem to enjoy each other’s company. Thus, watching them strike some poses with each other for their fans is not surprising. Read more to know about Alia and Varun’s filmography and times they have shared the big screen.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Dishes Out Major Fashion Goals, Stuns In Two-toned Pair Of Shades

Also Read | Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal's Unseen Picture Surfaces & Fans Are In Love!

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt films

Both Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. Since then, Alia and Varun have featured in several films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the duo was last seen together in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. There has also been some buzz around the town that the two are going to be seen together on the big screen again in Student of The Year 3. Varun Dhawan hinted about SOTY 3 while talking about Student of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma Amp Up The Style Quotient At A Fashion Event

#7yearsofsoty a life changing movie for me thank u to everyone who worked on this and thank u @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SidMalhotra @aliaa08 and all the fans involved in making this film so loved pic.twitter.com/LiCjMKmY85 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2019

Pyaar aur izzat ki is jung mein kaun jeeta aur kaun haara apna dil.. Jaaniye bas 1 ghante mein.

Watch the World Television Premiere of #KalankOnTV, Today at 12pm only on StarPlus and @StarGoldIndia@Varun_dvn @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/ebw5o5mFww — StarPlus (@StarPlus) October 2, 2019

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Terms This South Superstar The 'most Glamorous Actor Of 2019'

Also Read | Alia Bhatt And Family Come Together For Shaheen Bhatt's Book Launch; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.