Rajpal Yadav Says His Coolie No 1 Role Has A Resemblance To Shakti Kapoor's Character

The film Coolie No 1 has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience through intriguing posters. In a recent interaction, much-loved actor Rajpal Yadav revealed that his role in the film is very similar to Shakti Kapoor’s character in the original version. The actor also spoke highly of co-star Varun Dhawan as they have shared a great connection over the years. The film Coolie No 1 is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Rajpal Yadav’s role in Coolie No 1

Actor Rajpal Yadav is all set to be seen in David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy film, Coolie No 1. In a recent interaction, the actor revealed details about what his character would look like in the upcoming venture. He said that Coolie No 1 was fun to make as he worked with Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan. According to him, each day of the shoot was thrilling and jubilant in some way or the other.

Rajpal Yadav also threw some light on the character he plays in the film. He said that the role he is playing has some resemblance to Shakti Kapoor's character in the original Coolie No 1. He further added that he is very excited for the release of Coolie No 1.

Rajpal Yadav thinks highly of actor Varun Dhawan for his general nature and attitude. During the interaction, the actor said that this film is his third collaboration with Varun Dhawan as they had previously worked together in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.

According to him, Varun Dhawan is a very humble person and respects him a lot. He is like a younger sibling to the Bhool Bhulaiya star. Rajpal further added that Varun is humble and kind with everyone on the sets. The actor further spoke about how he has known Varun since his childhood. He would visit the sets with his father and hence Rajpal has seen him grow over the years. Now that he is working with Varun as a co-star, it feels amazing, he added.

Rajpal Yadav also spoke about working with Sara Ali Khan and director David Dhawan. He said that he worked with Sara for the first time and it was a great experience altogether. On the other hand, his association with director David Dhawan has been strong since the past 20 years.

About Coolie No 1

Coolie No 1 is a remake which is all set to release on December 25, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around a rich young girl and her father's decision to marry her off to a coolie, who masquerades as a rich businessman. The film has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

