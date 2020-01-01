Vedhika's Most Stunning Fashion Looks You Must Check Out

Actor Vedhika has appeared in several Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. Recently, she marked her Bollywood debut with Jeethu Joseph’s The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her unique sartorial choices. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, one cannot deny her chic fashion sense and gorgeous looks. Have a look at the South Indian sensation’s best fashion looks.

1. Blue-hued gown

The Shivalinga actor can be seen in a blue shade saree-like dress. This flared gown has a saree-like drape. She completed her look with middle-parted hair and minimal make-up.

2. Blue body-hugging attire

Vedhika is a stunner in an off-shoulder dress. She donned blue-hued body-hugging attire and paired it with red strappy heels. Her dress is featuring puffed sleeves. For a rounded-off look, the James & Alice actor sported statement earrings and middle-parted hair.

Also read: 'The Body' Actor Vedhika Fumes At Air India After Journey, Tells, 'Get Your Act Together'

3. Red backless gown

The diva has donned backless gown in this look. Her red velvet dress features a thigh-high slit. She paired it with golden heels. Vedhika's look is completed with silver danglers and smokey eye makeup.

Also read: 'The Body' Actor Vedhika Shares Her Desire To Work With Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Next

4. The one with a blue formal ensemble

The Kaaviya Thalaivan actor has worn a check-patterned ensemble. She can be seen in a blue skirt paired with matching blazer over a white crop top. She completed the look with beige heels and sported a sling bag.

Also read: 'The Body': Box Office Collection And Total Earnings Of The Emraan Hashmi Film Revealed

Also read: The Body Is Gripping And Suspenseful Says Audience | Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.