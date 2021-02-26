Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Esha Deol Used Her 'wedding Duppata' To Pose As 'Indian Bride'

Esha Deol recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture from an old photoshoot. Striking a pose like a newly-wed bride, the actor did this shoot for a jewellery brand, Zar Jewels. Esha Deol looked stunning as she sported a red lehenga look for this project. Sporting a trail of heavy bangles in her hands, Deol paired the wedding outfit with a chic red dupatta, placed over her head.

Esha Deol dresses as a bride

In the caption, Esha Deol revealed that the dupatta used in this picture is the same one she wore at her own wedding. The actor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Bharat Takhtani in June 2012. Esha also shared that she 'loved doing the shoot' for Zar Jewels. For glam, the star was styled in stunning bridal makeup.

Her forehead was adorned with red and white bindis, as followed in the Indian traditions. She went for dark red lip colour. The actor simply captioned her post as, "Loved doing this shoot for @zarjewelsofficial & I used my wedding duppata over my head for this shot #flashbackfriday #desi #indianwomen #indianbride".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses to Esha Deol's photos. Netizens added comments like, 'beautiful, 'wow', 'nice' and many others. Within minutes of the upload, Esha Deol's Instagram post was liked by thousands of users. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Actor Esha Deol recently lost her adorable pet dog, Snoopy. Sharing the sad news, she took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of Snoopy on the now-expired stories. Snoopy was around 13 years old. In the pics, the late dog was seen sitting on its bed and looking towards the camera and the caption on the story read as, "Rest In Peace Snoopy 2008 - 17/2/2021". In March 2020, Esha had lost another pet, Betty, followed by Babushka's demise in June 2020. Her sister, Ahana Deol also lost her pet Gypsy in June 2020.

