Dharmendra's Tweet About Feeling Sad Concerns Fans; Check Reactions Here

Veteran actor Dharmendra has made some of his fans concerned about his well being with his latest tweet. On Tuesday, February 23, Dharmendra shared a fan-made video montage of his popular film roles and said that his fans are the innocent ones, adding that he has been feeling sad lately. The video came with Satinder Sartaj's song Masoomiyat playing over it. Responding to it, Dharmendra wrote, "Sumaila, iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...'iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne' which translates to "Sumaila, I am not worthy of so much love. It is you who are the innocent ones. I laugh and I make others laugh... I stay sad. 'In this age, my loved ones hurt me by throwing me out of my land". Check out his Twitter post here!

pic.twitter.com/f3v3TcQrRN. Sumaila,iss be-ja chaahat ka haqdaar...Main nehin...masoomiyat hai aap sab ki ...hansta hoon hansaata hoon..magar..udaas rehta hoon ...”iss ummr mein kar ke be-dakhil ..mujhe meri dharti se...de diya sadma ...mujhe mere apnon ne” . — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 23, 2021

Dharmendra expresses his anguish on Twitter, fans react

The actor's fans have come to support Dharmendra when he was feeling low. Soon after his tweet, fans rushed in to cheer him in the comment section of the post. One user wrote, “please don't be sad. I pray to God that you remain happy and smiling.” "Dharam ji aap udas mat hona...hum sab aapko bahut pyaar karte hain (please don't be sad. We all love you a lot)," wrote another fan on Twitter. Another user wrote, “please don't be sad. I pray to God that you remain happy and smiling.”Another added, “May your enemies be the ones that get hurt. You are our life, our pride. May the ones that hurt you not find a place in hell either.” Check out what fans reacted to Dharmendra's tweet here!

Love you dharam ji! Don't let negative thoughts prevail you. You are a much positive being.



Rabb di mehr hai twade utton.. Sabse pyare, humare apne dharam ji.. Love you so very much.. ❤️🙏💐😊 — Cheshta Malhotra (@CheshtaMalhotra) February 23, 2021

Beautiful editing #Sir love Dharam paaji love and respect always.

Something created for you just wait 🙂



🌺🌺❤️❤️💐💐🙏🙏#PictureOfTheDay#IndianActorPicture pic.twitter.com/DpPRfzhpiG — B_@_N (@BIRANJAN_Veeru) February 23, 2021

Love you @aapkadharam babaji. We understand politics is a dirty world. You neednt explain your stance to anyone. We all know that you were and will always remain son of Punjab and want farmers to win. Babaji Tyaan rakho sehat da. Eagerly waiting for Apne 2 ❤ — IamSahejMangat (@IamSahej) February 23, 2021

With Love Messenger Of Love Dharam SIR ✊🏻🙏🏻🌷Jis Insaan Ne Pyaar Hi Baanta Hai Puri Life Voh Aisi Baatein Soch B Kaise Sakta Hai. Bhuut Pyaar Karte Hain Hum Sab Aapko. Shayad Aap Khudh Ko Itna Nhi Jaante Jitna Hum Jaante Hain. Golden HeartMan Loh PURASH Ho Aap. Love U ALOT ✊🏻🙏🏻🌷 — Surinder Kumar Jaria (@SirinderJ) February 23, 2021

Dharmendra on the work front

Dharmendra had recently announced that he would star in his family franchise film titled Apne 2 along with his sons Sunny and Bobby including his grandson Karan Deol. The film will be directed by Anil Sharma who also helmed the first film. Apne was a sports drama flick that featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons. Apne 2 will be released on November 5, 2021, in theatres.

