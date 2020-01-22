'VicKat' Lands After Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Spotted Together Post Dinner

The hottest couple of B-Town currently who are busy playing hide and seek with the paparazzi — Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif — were spotted together after dinner leaving a common friend's house. Right after the pictures went viral, their loyal fans started a new hashtag for the couple — 'VicKat' — yes, just like 'Virushka' or 'Ralia' or 'DeepVeer'. Some even declared them 'Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal' in the comments section and requested to make an announcement soon.

The two were recently seen at director Ali Abbas Zafar's B'day bash, having a swell time. A video of the occasion was shared by the fan pages wherein Vicky Kaushal can be seen cheering loudly for his rumored lady love as she helps the Bharat director cut his birthday cake. It all began when Katrina Kaif on Koffee with Karan had said that she’d like to work with Vicky Kaushal. She added that they might look good together, on screen. To this, Vicky reacted and told a leading tabloid, "I was surprised that she knows about my existence. But the love that is coming my way is great."

And while the two seem to be enjoying each other's company, they side by side are enjoying the releases of blockbusters. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has a plethora of projects and will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh and Ashwatthama.

