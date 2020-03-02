Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Vicky Donor': Top Reasons Why You Should Watch The Film

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Khurrana has been delivering some back-to-back hits like Article 15, Bala and Dream Girl. The versatile actor has been entertaining the fans with his exceptional performances in various films.

From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Bala, he has impressed the critics in almost all of his movies. Out of all the flicks, there is one such movie that totally deserves attention — Vicky Donor. For those who haven't watched the movie yet, here are some of the reasons why you should definitely watch Vicky Donor:

A movie audience can relate to

Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor is a movie many fans can relate to. There are so many things that the movie has given an insight into — like a guy who wants to earn respect by himself instead of joining a family business. Also, various relevant social issues like inter-cultural marriages have been explored in the film.

Unique storyline

The romantic-comedy flick deals with a controversial subject that many people shy away from talking about. But this is exactly the reason that makes fans curious. The issue of sperm donation has been depicted in a very fun way which gets the fans engrossed right from the beginning.

Power-packed performances

Penned by Juhi Chaturvedi, the plotline of the movie is exceptional. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie features Biji (role played by Kamlesh Gill) who has some of the best dialogues in the flick. Everyone gave power-packed performances. The relationship between Ayushmaan Khurrana and Yami Gautam is adorable. The actors have totally justified their characters. Lastly, the role played by Annu Kapoor as the owner of a fertility clinic and a sperm bank, is exceptional as he is the backbone of the entire storyline.

