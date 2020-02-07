Vicky Kaushal Shares A Horrifying Scene From 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new teaser of his upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunter Ship. The segment is called Bhoot Scares and the teaser aims at giving the viewers a taste of what to expect in the film. The video is being described as scary by most of his fans.

New teaser of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released by Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been creating quite a buss amongst the fans. Vicky recently shared a new teaser of his upcoming film. In the video put up on his official Instagram handle, a scary scene from the film has been shown. In the caption for the post, he has mentioned how, if a person listens closely, his past will come to haunt him.

In the video, Vicky enters the haunted ship. He gets called by a little girl in a white dress. The girl drops a string cup and runs away. She calls out to her papa on that abandoned ship. Vicky picks up the string cup and follows the string to the other end. He does not see the girl but finds the other cup on a wooden chair. He looks into the cup and he is treated with a surprise. Have a look at the video to find out what he sees.

About Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the upcoming movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

