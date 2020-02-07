Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Vicky Kaushal Shares A Horrifying Scene From 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new teaser of his upcoming film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'. Have a look at the teaser and his post

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new teaser of his upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunter Ship. The segment is called Bhoot Scares and the teaser aims at giving the viewers a taste of what to expect in the film. The video is being described as scary by most of his fans.

New teaser of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released by Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been creating quite a buss amongst the fans. Vicky recently shared a new teaser of his upcoming film. In the video put up on his official Instagram handle, a scary scene from the film has been shown. In the caption for the post, he has mentioned how, if a person listens closely, his past will come to haunt him.

In the video, Vicky enters the haunted ship. He gets called by a little girl in a white dress. The girl drops a string cup and runs away. She calls out to her papa on that abandoned ship. Vicky picks up the string cup and follows the string to the other end. He does not see the girl but finds the other cup on a wooden chair. He looks into the cup and he is treated with a surprise. Have a look at the video to find out what he sees.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Read Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer Launch Was A Star-studded Affair

Also read Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Vicky Kaushal; SMZS To Clash With Bhoot: The Haunted Ship On Feb 21

About Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the upcoming movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Read The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal To Put On Extra Inches, Learn Jujutsu And Archery

Also read Vicky Kaushal Has Some Interesting Films In The Pipeline For 2020, See Full List

Image credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020