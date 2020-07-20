Vicky Kaushal To Team Up With Dhoom 3 Director For His First YRF Project: Reports

Vicky Kaushal has been enjoying success of his back-to-back hits. He is now reportedly going to be a part of a big-budget project of Yash Raj Films. Some reports have been claiming that Kaushal has been finalised to play a role in a YRF film for the first time. Read more to know details about Vicky Kaushal's upcoming work.

Vicky might team up with Vijay Krishna Acharya for their upcoming YRF film

According to recent reports, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a YRF film. Rumours are making rounds that Vicky will join hands with Vijay Krishna Acharya who has been a part of several YRF films including Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan. The actor is currently finalising some details with the production house. As soon as things fall into place, the crew and cast will be on the top of their game to start the shoot. This film is going to be a part of YRF Project 50. Other than this Vicky already has a number of upcoming films lined up for release.

On the professional end, Vicky Kaushal is going to be seen in the film Takht. The movie has some most popular faces of Bollywood. The cast of the film includes Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and more. The leading characters of the story are going to be Dara and Aurangzeb player by Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh respectively. Other than this, Vickey is also going to be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam.

Nepotism debate in Bollywood

Bollywood has been abuzz currently with the debate of nepotism and YRF has been at the centre of this debate. This started after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rumours suggest that the way Bollywood's nepotism played an effective role in his death.

About this, Kangana Ranaut also spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the raging nepotism debate in Bollywood. Kangana tried to point out the wrongs happening in the Indian film industry and also named few well-known producers and actors instrumental for the nepotism debate in Bollywood.

