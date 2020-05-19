Vicky Kaushal Looks Unrecognizable In This Rare Unseen Video From His Acting Class

Vicky Kaushal is considered amongst the most talented new-age actors in Bollywood. Within a short of time, the Masaan actor managed to create a special niche for himself in the Hindi Film Industry. Post the magnanimous success of his 2019 movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal became a household name. The dapper actor also bagged the National Award for his marvellous portrayal of a defence officer in the Aditya Dhar film.

But as they say, success does not come overnight, one has to work really hard to reach on top. Even though Vicky's journey as a mainstream actor in Bollywood has been quite fruitful, but it is not out of luck. The Lust Stories actor worked on his craft for quite sometime before making it big. We recently stumbled upon a throwback video of Vicky Kaushal from his acting classes is truly unmissable. Take a look-

Unseen video of Vicky Kaushal from his acting class

If you think that Vicky Kaushal acted in his debut film Masaan (2015) for the first time, then you are highly mistaken. Before venturing in Hindi Cinema, VK polished himself as an actor. He took up various acting courses to brush up his acting skills. Coming from a filmy family, Kaushal always knew that if he wishes to taste success, he must become a brilliant actor first.

That's what he did, in this rare video you can see how beautifully the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is playing a negative role. Even though Vicky Kaushal looks unrecognisable initially, but as soon as he starts speaking, you totally get it's him. Not only he looks true to his role of a corrupt cop in this video, but his dialogue delivery is impeccable. As a fan of Vicky Kaushal, one gets to gauge a lot from his rare unseen video. One thing is for sure, Kaushal has come a long way from here.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal seems to have his dates full. The actor has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline like Sardar Udham Singh with Shoojit Sircar. The film is based on a Jallianwala Bagh survivor named Sardar Udham Singh. Also Karan Johar's Takht, and Sam Manekshaw with Meghna Gulzar. Sam Manekshaw will be VK's second film with Meghna post-Raazi. Sam Manekshaw is a biopic of a decorated officer and War veteran, who was the first Field Marshal of India.

