Vicky Kaushal Has Worked With THESE Prominent Directors Only Once

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most charismatic actors with a huge fan base in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal’s acting career and his choice of the movies has been really commendable so far. He is one of those actors of the industry that has made a great achievement in acting in a very short period. Vicky Kaushal's famous works include Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Raazi, and many others. He has collaborated with many directors more than once in his Bollywood journey so far. However, there are some directors with whom he has worked only once. Here is a list-

Vicky Kaushal has worked with these directors only once-

Meghna Gulzar (Raazi)

Raazi is a spy thriller film helmed by Meghna Gulzar, and Vicky and Meghna Gulzar have collaborated only once for a movie till date. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, and Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur in supporting roles. The film released in 2018 and was based on a book called Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. The movie, Raazi was a super hit at the box office when it released two years ago.

Mozez Singh (Zubaan)

Zubaan, released in 2015, it is an Indian musical drama film written and directed by Mozez Singh, with whom Vicky Kaushal has made only this one movie. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sarah Jane Dias in the lead roles along with Raaghavv Chanana in a crucial role. The story of the film revolves around a young boy who wants to become a big shot but after seeing the bad things and losing faith due to an incident in his life he instead chooses to pursue the passion of music.

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a feature film starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Mohit Raina in the lead roles of the movie. The film was directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie released in the year 2019 revolves around the events of the surgical strike piloted by the Indian army on suspected Pakistani militants in retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack on an Indian army brigade headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajkumar Hirani (Sanju)

'Sanju' movie is a real story based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Kamli, who was Sanjay’s best friend and Ranbir Kapoor was portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt. Vicky Kaushal gave all his best efforts for the movie took the role of Kamli to the next level. The film was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani with whom Vicky Kaushal has worked only once.

