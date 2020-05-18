'Paatal Lok' celeb review: Vicky, Bhuvan, others left mesmerised; Jaideep takes the cake

It’s a common sight to see celebrities coming out in support of a show or film when it just hits the theatres or web. Most of the times, it is the stars coming out to support their friends. However, when celebrities across industries rave over a venture, one can assume that it has really entertained them.

That has been the case with the web series Paatal Lok that hit the web on May 15. While the reactions from fans had made headlines that day itself, the celebrity reviews have been pouring in since the release. Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the role of a police officer, took the cake as far as the reviews were concerned.

Vicky Kaushal was one of the notable names to praise him, terming it the ‘best performance of the year.’

There were other adjectives for him too, like ‘sublime’, ‘glorious’ and that he was ‘the show.’

Bhuvan Bam, Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, Nitesh Tiwari, Aahana Kumra, Sujoy Ghosh, Sayani Gupta, Hansal Mehta and Surbhi Jyoti were among the many celebrities to hail the show. Words like 'gripping', 'terrific watch', 'thrilling', 'stomach churning', 'reeling from the brilliance of it' were used by the celebs.

The writers and directors like Sudip Sharma, Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy were also lauded and even casting, cinematography caught their attention. Anushka Sharma too was praised for producing such a venture.

Here are the reactions

Doston. Hype hone se pehle ‘Paatal Lok’ dekh lo.

Interesting aur bohot gripping hai. Top notch casting hai. Kahan stream ho raha hai google kar lo, main tag karunga toh bologey paid tweet haiðŸ˜‚ — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) May 16, 2020

WATCH PATALOK NOWWWWW!! — Ali Fazal M / Ù…ÛŒØ± Ø¹Ù„ÛŒ ÙØ¶Ù„ / à¤…à¤²à¥€ (@alifazal9) May 16, 2020

A finely scripted ,crafted,photograph ed,directed,edited and performed so immaculately series PATAL LOK!!! My congratulations to all the actors makers and directors #prosit and #avinasharun.jaideep Abhishek Neeraj Gul Vipin Loveleen.bahut seekha!!waah!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 17, 2020

'Paatal Lok' is a terrific watch. Stunningly made and brilliantly written. Kudos to the entire team. And Jaideep Ahlawat, you are sublime!!!@Jaiahlawat @PrimeVideoIN @AnushkaSharma — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) May 16, 2020

#PaatalLok is an honest show and every member of the cast and crew has believed in it & that's why it stands out! @Jaiahlawat you amaze me in yet another earnest performance! I'm so proud of you! @PrimeVideoIN @AnushkaSharma @OfficialCSFilms #AvinashArun #Prosit #SudipSharma ,ðŸ‘ — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) May 16, 2020

#pataallok has been binge watched ! Its @Jaiahlawat ‘s performance that’s outstanding ! Loved the work by #SudipSharma Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy , and the entire cast and crew @PrimeVideoIN @AnushkaSharma - congrats - — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) May 16, 2020

Saw #PaatalLok today. And have to say only one thing...@Jaiahlawat is not a part of the show,

HE IS THE SHOW ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) May 16, 2020

Paatal Lok airs on Amazon Prime. It is a nine-episode story revolving around Jaideep Ahlawat’s character of a cop nabbing four accused in the assassination plot of a journalist. Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal roles.

