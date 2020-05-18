Last Updated:

'Paatal Lok' Celeb Review: Vicky, Bhuvan, Others Left Mesmerised; Jaideep Takes The Cake

'Paatal Lok' won tremendous praises from celebrities as they reviewed it. Vicky Kaushal, Bhuvan Bam were left mesmerised and Jaideep Ahlawat took the cake.

Written By
Joel Kurian
'Paatal Lok' celeb review: Vicky, Bhuvan, others left mesmerised; Jaideep takes the cake

It’s a common sight to see celebrities coming out in support of a show or film when it just hits the theatres or web. Most of the times, it is the stars coming out to support their friends. However, when celebrities across industries rave over a venture, one can assume that it has really entertained them. 

READ: Anushka Sharma Produced Series 'Paatal Lok's' Five Revelations That You Would Want To Know

That has been the case with the web series Paatal Lok that hit the web on May 15. While the reactions from fans had made headlines that day itself, the celebrity reviews have been pouring in since the release. Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the role of a police officer, took the cake as far as the reviews were concerned.  

Vicky Kaushal was one of the notable names to praise him, terming it the ‘best performance of the year.’  

READ:Role Of Anushka Sharma In 'Paatal Lok': Does She Feature In The Web Series?

There were other adjectives for him too, like ‘sublime’, ‘glorious’ and that he was ‘the show.’

Bhuvan Bam, Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, Nitesh Tiwari, Aahana Kumra, Sujoy Ghosh, Sayani Gupta, Hansal Mehta and Surbhi Jyoti were among the many celebrities to hail the show. Words like 'gripping', 'terrific watch', 'thrilling', 'stomach churning', 'reeling from the brilliance of it' were used by the celebs.

The writers and directors like Sudip Sharma, Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy were also lauded and even casting, cinematography caught their attention. Anushka Sharma too was praised for producing such a venture. 

Here are the reactions

Paatal Lok airs on Amazon Prime. It is a nine-episode story revolving around Jaideep Ahlawat’s character of a cop nabbing four accused in the assassination plot of a journalist. Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal roles.

READ:'Paatal Lok' Star Jaideep Ahlawat Talks About Venturing Out To Cover All Genres

READ:Paatal Lok: Virat Kohli Reviews Anushka Sharma Production, Has Message For Brother-in-law

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all