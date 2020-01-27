Vicky Kaushal Received All These Awards For Super-hit Movie Uri: The Surgical Strike

Actor Vicky Kaushal got his first break with the movie Masaan. After his most recent film Uri: The Surgical Strike released, the actor gained a lot of recognition and awards for his role. He played the character of Vihaan Shergill, a Major in the Indian army who lead the team which conducted a surgical strike on Pakistani terrorist groups.

Accolades and Recognition that Uri brought Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal began his career in Bollywood with the movie Masaan. The actor was noticed for his nuanced acting skills. The movie was a masterpiece and was aired at the Cannes film festival in 2015. He even won the best male debut for this film. He did other films like Sanju, Lover Per Square Feet and Manmarziyaan which gave him a lot of popularity

For the movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal won a National Award. In fact his dialogue How's the Josh? became quite popular amongst the audience, making them feel patriotic. He won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award, the Femina Fresh Face of the year award and even the Dada Saheb Phalke award in a leading role for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky Kaushal even won the Outstanding Talent of the Year Award by the Hello magazine. He even bagged the Grazia Millenial award for the Ages ahead Performer of the year by Grazia India. Apart from that, the actor was even seen on the cover photos of a few magazines like Vogue, Brunch, and Exhibit.

