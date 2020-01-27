The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vicky Kaushal Received All These Awards For Super-hit Movie Uri: The Surgical Strike

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal played the lead role of Vihaan Shergill, in the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. Take a look at the accolades and recognition he got for the film.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
vicky kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal got his first break with the movie Masaan. After his most recent film Uri: The Surgical Strike released, the actor gained a lot of recognition and awards for his role. He played the character of Vihaan Shergill, a Major in the Indian army who lead the team which conducted a surgical strike on Pakistani terrorist groups. 

Accolades and Recognition that Uri brought Vicky Kaushal

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri' & Other Films On Contribution Of Soldiers To The Nation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Is All Praise For Brother Sunny Kaushal In This Post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal began his career in Bollywood with the movie Masaan. The actor was noticed for his nuanced acting skills. The movie was a masterpiece and was aired at the Cannes film festival in 2015. He even won the best male debut for this film. He did other films like Sanju, Lover Per Square Feet and Manmarziyaan which gave him a lot of popularity

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Supports 'rumoured Beau' Vicky Kaushal's Brother At The Forgotten Army Launch

For the movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal won a National Award. In fact his dialogue How's the Josh? became quite popular amongst the audience, making them feel patriotic. He won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award, the Femina Fresh Face of the year award and even the Dada Saheb Phalke award in a leading role for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky Kaushal even won the Outstanding Talent of the Year Award by the Hello magazine. He even bagged the Grazia Millenial award for the Ages ahead Performer of the year by Grazia India. Apart from that, the actor was even seen on the cover photos of a few magazines like Vogue, Brunch, and Exhibit. 

Also Read: Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Next Film?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO SHAH
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA