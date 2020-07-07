Vicky Kaushal's Uri Role As 'Major Vihaan Shergill' Was Inspired By A Real Army Officer

Actor Vicky Kaushal won a million hearts and as many salutes with his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film was critically acclaimed and became famous for the dialogue ‘How’s The Josh?’. Uri: The Surgical Strike was the first film that was made on India's surgical strike to take out terrorist launchpads in Pakistan in response to the Uri terror attack perpetrated by Pakistani terrorists in September 2016, first visuals of which were first accessed by Republic TV. Actor Vicky Kaushal nailed his role as an Army Major and left many wondering more about his character and inspirations.

Here’s what inspired Vicky Kaushal’s character as an Army Major

Vicky Kaushal had spent some time with the soldiers of the Indian Army. The latter used to keep his fans updated about his life through his social media accounts. In one of his interviews, he mentioned that his inspiration behind the character he played in Uri: The Surgical Strike was Army Major Prashant Siwach.

He also said that director of Uri: The Surgical Strike Aditya Dhar would meet Major Prashant Siwach and draw references from him to get the behaviour and spirit of a Special Force Commando right to write Major Vihaan’s character.

Major Prashant is a Shaurya Chakra Awardee and has also won several other awards for his contribution and bravery. During the time spent with the Army officers, Vicky Kaushal learnt a lot of things, which he has subsequently gone on to reveal. In lighter moments, he shared a few pictures while making rotis, and also took cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess.

The latter looked pretty content with his skills and shared a picture on his Instagram account, happily sharing that he made his first roti for the Army and that he was glad about it. The actor shared another picture with the Indian Army officers. He wrote that he was happy to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with the Indian Army at 14,000 ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the film Sardar Udham Singh. The biographical film directed by Shoojit Sircar is based on the life of a revolutionary freedom fighter. Vicky Kaushal will play the lead role of Udham Singh, who is known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India. Dwyer was the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is slated to release next year.

