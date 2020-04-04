Vicky Kaushal Flips An Omelette But Fails Hilariously, Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal has been doing household chores amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He is taking efforts to clean up things and help with the household work. Recently, he was seen cleaning his own fan and unsuccessfully flipping an omelette. Read on to know more about the time Vicky Kaushal was flipping an omelette:

Vicky Kaushal flips an omelette but could not

On April 4, 2020, Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram handle and posted an IG story. In the IG story, fans can see that the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor is making an omelette, but it does not work out as he wanted it to and things go wrong when he flips it in the air. The omelette breaks in half and fans can see a specific expression on his face which is quite hilarious. On the video, it is written that he is making a late-night confession. He stated that he envies those who can make a perfect flip. Here is the video:

@vickykaushal09 tries to flip an egg but fails hilariously.. loved that expression on ur face sir. It is time to try a half fly.. Dont flip that though. pic.twitter.com/ad05UQn7YP — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 4, 2020

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is a horror-thriller film and the setting of the film is, as the title suggests, a haunted ship. Along with him, the film also featured Bhumi Pednekar as Sapna, Ashutosh Rana as Professor Raghuveer Joshi, and Siddhanth Kapoor as Captain Siddarth. The film did well on the box-office and received mixed reviews from the audience.

