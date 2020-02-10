Vicky Kaushal's Fascinating Secrets That You Probably Didn't Know About

Apart from his hit films and his rustic looks, Vicky Kaushal is also popular for keeping his private life under wraps. He has never commented on reports or the rumours of a possible break-up with Harleen Sethi, neither has he commented on the link-up rumours with Katrina Kaif. However, some reports in the media suggest that the Uri actor has some secrets unfolded in the past before he catapulted fame. Here are some amusing secrets of the Masaan actor-

Cannot watch horror films

This one comes as a surprise as the actor is busy sharing and promoting his next Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, which is part one of a soon to be horror series of film. He revealed in an interview that he is a scaredy-cat when it comes to watching one. He remembered that he faced a stream of spine chilling feels after watching The Conjuring.

Self-Obsessed

Vicky Kaushal believes in himself and can sometimes end up having a conversation with himself. He revealed in an interview that he appreciates himself on the days when nobody else does. He believes that it is a good force of habit.

Road rage

Vicky Kaushal was once involved in road rage when his father Sham Kaushal’s car scratched another. According to a report, the two men in the other car abused his dad and Vicky was furious. He reportedly slapped one of the two men. Apparently, that day his father had a change of perspective and knew his son was a grown-up.

Thoughts on Anurag Kashyap

Vicky Kaushal revealed in an interview that he would love to change a few things about Anurag Kashyap. He said that Anurag is really impulsive and forms early judgements. He also mentioned that he drinks excessively and would love to change that about him.

