Vicky Kaushal Reveals What His Favourite Food Is And It Might Whet Your Appetite

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 may have kept the people indoors, but the celebrities are not leaving any opportunity to entertain their fans. From taking various online challenges to teasing each other in the comments section, they are giving insights into their quarantine. Recently, actor Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram to interact with his fans. In a recent Ask Me Anything session, Vicky Kaushal replied to many questions related to his personal and professional front. Among all the other questions, he also revealed his favourite food.

A couple of weeks back, the Uri actor shared a picture of him while having breakfast at home. He was seen enjoying home-cooked aloo parantha. Keeping that in mind, a fan asked Vicky about his favourite food except for aloo parantha. Vicky answered in the most quirky way.

All the Vicky Kaushal fans got the answer as the Manmarziyaan actor shared a picture of him. In the reply photo, he was seen posing in front of a wall, which has a piece of pizza on it. The one-word caption of the photo read, 'Pizza' with an exclamation mark. He was seen sporting a casual look in a black full-sleeves t-shirt paired with denim.

Check out his reply below:

What is in Vicky Kaushal's kitty?

On the work front, the Masaan actor has last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He will next soon essay the character of a freedom fighter Udham Singh. Sardar Udham Singh is an upcoming biographical movie helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from the biography-drama, he will also play a pivotal role in Dharma Production's upcoming multi-starrer flick, Takht.

