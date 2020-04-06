Vicky Kaushal Flips Omelette Perfectly After Failing Previously; Watch

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the world. It has led to a lockdown in India and several other countries too. With Bollywood not making movies, celebrities are spending time at home and showing their different skills of cooking, painting, cleaning and others. Among them Vicky Kaushal, who is seen flipping omelettes.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Flips An Omelette But Fails Hilariously, Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal nails omelette flipping

Vicky Kaushal, who has more than 6 million followers on Instagram, shared a video of him making an omelette. The Uri star is seen flipping the omelette, which might make it messy if not done right, but he does it perfectly. Vicky then strikes a pose and a thug life cap, chain and glasses appear. It seemed like a mini-victory for Vicky as he had failed earlier. Check out the video.

@vickykaushal09 tries to flip an egg but fails hilariously.. loved that expression on ur face sir. It is time to try a half fly.. Dont flip that though. pic.twitter.com/ad05UQn7YP — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 4, 2020

Also Read | Find Out Which Is Vicky Kaushal’s Favourite Movie Of All Time Here!

Vicky Kaushal earlier posted a video of himself cleaning ceiling fans. He has been quite active during the quarantine period by sharing pictures with his mother, lifting weight at home, support activities by PM and urging fans to stay home and stay safe. Vicky has also donated ₹1 core to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Take a look at a few of his posts.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Reveals What His Favourite Food Is And It Might Whet Your Appetite

Vicky Kaushal was next to be seen in Sardar Udham Singh’s biopic, playing the revolutionary freedom fighter. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who previously helmed acclaimed films like Vicky Donar, Piku and October. The film is scheduled to release on January 15, 2021.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Can Cook Only These Three Things; Know What They Are Here!

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie received mix reviews and failed to perform at the box office. His upcoming ventures also include period drama film, Takht. It has an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ali Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.