Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Can Cook Only These Three Things; Know What They Are Here!

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most intelligent and charismatic actors who enjoys a huge fan base in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal has made a great acting career with his daring choice of movies. Recently, during this quarantine days, Vicky Kaushal did a "Ask Me Anything" segment on his Instagram where he was asked about many interesting things by his fans. He replied to most of these questions. Read ahead what the Uri actor had to say about his culinary skills.

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he can cook only these three things-

During the Instagram AMA game, one fan asked if Vicky can cook. This was Vicky Kaushal's answer:

“Maggi, Cold Coffee, and Chai. That’s all I can do in a kitchen.”.

A video was also recently posted of Vicky Kaushal on Twitter, where he was making an omelette at midnight. In the IG story, fans can see that the actor is making an omelette, but it does not work out as he wanted it to and things go wrong when he flips it in the air. The omelette breaks in half. Look at this adorable moment.

@vickykaushal09 tries to flip an egg but fails hilariously.. loved that expression on ur face sir. It is time to try a half fly.. Dont flip that though. pic.twitter.com/ad05UQn7YP — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) April 4, 2020

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror-drama, Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship. The movie also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Tripathi along with Vicky Kaushal. His upcoming projects in which he will be next seen include a biopic on freedom fighter Udham Singh. He had already started shooting for Udham Singh before the Coronavirus lockdown. Vicky Kaushal’s other Bollywood projects include - Takht, Manekshaw and The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, owing to the lockdown all these projects stand halted.

