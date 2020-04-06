Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Guilty Pleasure During "Ask Me Anything"

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the very few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. Vicky has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back.

In the current situation, when the entire world is on lockdown, due to a pandemic, Vicky Kaushal decided to lighten the mood of the fans. Recently, during this quarantine days, Vicky Kaushal did a "Ask Me Anything" segment on his Instagram where he was asked about many interesting things by his fans. During this activity, Vicky Kaushal revealed that THIS is his guilty pleasure. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal revealed THIS is his guilty pleasure

The "Ask Me Anything" session gave Vicky Kaushal’s fans to ask about his favourite food to dine, favourite movie or series, an upcoming movie, favourite destination, favourite animal. A fan asked Vicky Kaushal about his guilty pleasure, except for panipuri. Just like most of the people, Vicky Kaushal’s guilty pleasure is ice-cream. The actor is a fan of eating sugary cold ice-creams, he revealed.

Vicky Kaushal answered various other questions that gave the fans a chance to know him better. Vicky also revealed that New York is his favourite place to travel and that he is always up for a game of the SEQUENCE board game. A fan even asked Vicky about his first Bollywood crush, to which Vicky said Madhuri Dixit Nene. He answered the question with a picture of the two from the sets of Dance Deewane.

When Vicky was asked about his favourite food, other than Aloo Paratha, the actor said that there is nothing more mouth-watering than a pizza for him. When asked about how the actor is spending his quarantine, he revealed that he has been spending time with his family, doing workouts, and yoga with his mother. Vicky Kaushal’s favourite movies of all times are 12 Angry Men and Meghal-e-Azam. Peaky Blinders is the best series he has watched, he revealed. A fan asked Vicky about what he would want to be if not an actor. Vicky Kaushal answered the question by sharing a scenic picture from his movie URI: The Surgical Strike, dressed in an army uniform.

